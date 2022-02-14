Our Love Story:

The Couple: David & Kendra Johnson from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: July 12, 2020

Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was a trip to the St. Louis Zoo and then treated to a dinner at Red Lobster.

Date Married: October 23, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love watching movies together as well as playing with our three dogs and cat.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don’t compare your past to your present.