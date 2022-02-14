David & Kendra's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: David & Kendra Johnson from Jerseyville
Date Met/Started Dating: July 12, 2020
Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was a trip to the St. Louis Zoo and then treated to a dinner at Red Lobster.
Date Married: October 23, 2021
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love watching movies together as well as playing with our three dogs and cat.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Don’t compare your past to your present.