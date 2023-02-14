Couples names: David & Brittney

City: Belleville

Date met or started dating: April 18, 2014

Date married: September 12, 2020

What makes your relationship special? No matter what thrown our way we’re always honest to one an other and at the end of the day were aways there for each other besties till the end I love you!!!!

Share a memory you have made together: Year of 2015 we were bless with our beautiful daughter, The year of 2020 we got married!!!!, And the year of 2023 we were blessed again with our son.

