This January, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored two Edwardsville High School students, Seth Davey and Ian McAtee, with the Student of the Month Award. Both students were nominated by Dene Schickedanz, from the business department for their work on a technology project.

Davey said he hopes to attend either Arizona State University or South East Missouri State after his summer at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., for advanced individual training. He plans to study marketing with a minor in hardware engineering.

Davey hopes to find a job after college that incorporates marketing and technology. Davey participates in multiple organizations at Edwardsville High School including EHS War Games club. He has accumulated a number of achievements including being involved in the Active United States Army Guard MOS 35 Mike interrogator, Attending US Army drill monthly, recognized as a United States Army PTFT excellence standard (x3), being a winner of the 13th district National Congressional App Challenge, placing third at state at Liberty Middle School track (4x2), placing first in the Highland Howl Wrestling tournament, and placing first at Edwardsville open wrestling tournament.

Davey loves to work on computer hardware and software. He’s interested in coding and writing programs.

McAtee hopes to attend the Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He plans to pursue a degree in computer sciences. He hopes to apply his knowledge in computers to enter a career in computer hardware engineering or computer maintenance.

McAtee participates in multiple organizations at Edwardsville High School including war-games club, activities including strategy and card games. He has also accumulated a number of achievements receiving awards and ribbons as a member of The Boy Scouts of America. He also won the 2016 Congressional App Challenge for the 13th District Of Illinois. Ian enjoys building/maintaining computers and expanding his knowledge in technology.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes at least one student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses a winner for the $1,500 Edwardsville Rotary EHS Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out more than $26,500 in scholarships to date.

