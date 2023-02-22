GRAFTON - Dave Sanford has been described as a person who "captures the heart and soul of Grafton" in his photos.

Sanford received a Certificate of Appreciation for his exceptional work as Grafton City Photographer, creating a real-time photo album for all who live, work, and come to play in Grafton.

Mayor Morrow presented the certificate on behalf of the Grafton City Council at their meeting on February 21.

“Dave captures the heart and soul of Grafton in his photos,” said the mayor. “Chances are if it’s a photograph of today’s life in Grafton, Dave took it.”

Upon entering the Grafton Visitor’s Center, Dave’s comparative photographic exhibit of “Then and Now” takes the visitor back in time to the town’s look and feel during its earliest years, navigates through the many changes (some related to major floods) and arrives at the Grafton of today. Viewing his captivating, warm images of happenings in this historic river town, one is drawn in and encouraged to slow down, savor its unique flavor, and stay awhile."

Dave and his wife, Judy, are longtime residents of Grafton. Dave is also a city volunteer, an Air Force Veteran, and an active member of the Grafton community. He is much appreciated for his invaluable, ongoing contributions to “A Day in the Life of Grafton.”

Mayor Morrow also mentioned that Grafton City Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month in City Hall.

All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live, and then archived on YouTube.

Certificate Photo provided by Elaine Baumgartner

Mike Morrow

Mayor

