Dave Glover to Headline Madison County Lincoln Day Dinner
ALTON - Dave Glover, host of the popular Dave Glover Show on 97.1FM, will headline the Madison County Republicans’ 64th Annual Lincoln Day Dinner, on Wednesday, April 3 at 5:30pm at Bluff City Grill in Alton.
Glover, a South Roxana native and graduate of Roxana High School, SIUE and Washington University School of Law, left his career as a an attorney 19 years ago to start the Dave Glover Show on 97.1FM. The “DGS”, as it’s often referred to, airs daily from 3pm – 7pm and has been the top rated afternoon drive show in St. Louis for 14 years running.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Introducing Glover will be Annie Frey of Glen Carbon, host of The Annie Frey Show, heard daily on 97.1FM from noon – 3pm. Also attending will be local Republican county elected officials, legislators and other dignitaries. Social hour will begin at 5:30pm, with a buffet dinner served at 6:30pm, with the speaking program to begin at 7:00pm.
There are still tickets and a few tables remaining. Individual tickets can be purchased at the door for $40 or $300 for a table of 8, or in advance through the Madison County Republicans’ Facebook page @GOPMADISONCOUNTY. For more information, please contact the Republican Party through the Facebook page or by emailing the Chairman, Jeremy Plank at jeremy.plank@gmail.com.
More like this: