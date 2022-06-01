Dave Braasch Accepts A Perseverance Award For Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Dave Braasch (above), president of Alton Memorial Hospital, accepts a Perseverance Award at the Chamber Choice Awards on May 25. The awards luncheon was hosted by the Riverbend Growth Association. The hospital was honored for its courageous efforts during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the tireless devotion exhibited on a daily basis by an excellent staff of more than 900, the physicians as well as the volunteers, Alton Memorial has taken on the worst that COVID-19 could throw at it and continues to provide excellent care – to all of its patients, families, and the communities that it serves. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending