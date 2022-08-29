Daughters Of Isabella Circle 218 Awards Two Students With $1,000 Tuition Scholarship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Daughters of Isabella Circle 218 have awarded a monetary scholarship of $1,000 each to Amelia Beer and Lynzie Huelsmann for their tuition at Mater Dei Catholic High School. Both Amelia and Lynzie are parishioners of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Highland, IL. Congratulations to both young ladies on a job well done! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending