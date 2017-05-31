GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon's Jim Rich will have a daughter, Elizabeth, a high school freshman, marching in America's National Independence Day Parade on July 4 in Washington, D.C.

The parade takes place at 11:45 a.m. on the Fourth on Constitution Avenue from Seventh to 17th Street before an audience of thousands of spectators. Elizabeth Rich is the daughter of Donja Small of Oconee, IL., and Jim Rich, of Glen Carbon, and a member of the Pana High School band. Jim is a disabled veteran, so his daughter's participation will have even more meaning for her and her family.

The parade is a major national event which seeks to draw the attention of Americans to the real meaning for the holiday. It is a patriotic, flag-waving, red white and blue celebration of America's birthday. Each year about 40 high school bands from across the nation are selected to perform in the Parade.

Article continues after sponsor message

Elizabeth says, “It’s a really big honor and I’m excited and proud our band was chosen.” She has been playing the flute for five years and is thrilled to be going to Washington, D.C., to represent her family, school, community, and state to honor and celebrate the Independence of the great nation.

Pana’s Band has about 45 members, but incoming eighth graders will be marching with the high schoolers this summer. The band is directed by Theresa Steiner. Under her direction and guidance the band has blossomed.

"Everyone's just been rallying around the band," said Theresa Steiner. "Of all places, our students from Pana get to represent the state. It's a big deal for the students and the community."

Students will visit our national monuments and memorials, march and play patriotic music in the mile-long parade before visiting the White House and wrap up the four-day trip by honoring our veterans by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

“I am so proud of Elizabeth and her fellow band members for the hard work they’ve put forth to be selected for this honor. They are in for the experience of a lifetime,” said Donja.

More like this: