WOOD RIVER – The Alton Road Runners Club's Summer Running Series came to a successful end Sunday evening with the 22nd edition of the Dash-N-Splash run and pool party at The Aquatic Center next door to East Alton-Wood River High School.

Participants took part in a quarter-mile run (for those 6 and under) or a half-mile run (for those aged 7-14) or a mile-long fun run around the track at EAWR's Memorial Stadium, followed by the end-of-season party next door to the school.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Road Runners Club president and EAWR track/cross country coach Russ Colona. “This is always a fun one; everyone's excited. We had some no-shows today, I think because of the weather (the event took place under cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s despite showers earlier in the day in the area), but the kids who showed up had a great time and we had fun races today.

“I can't complain at all – the volunteers we have here are the best in the world. We got this put together and taken down in no time and everyone's having a good time. It's a family thing – this is a lifetime sport; you can run if your 95 or 100 years old.”

At the end of the event, participants who took part in all three series races – the Alton Memorial Family Run at Glaze brook Park in Geoffrey, the Hit-N-Run Pee-Wee Run at Gordon Moore Park in Alton and Sunday's Dash-N-Splash – were awarded medals in a post-race ceremony.

The Summer Running Series is designed to introduce youngsters to the three main types of racing – cross-country racing (Family Run), road racing (Pee-Wee Run) and track racing (Dash-N-Splash) and encourage them to take up running.

For more information on upcoming Road Runners Club events, visit www.altonroadrunners.com.

