Darrell AngletonALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has accepted the resignation of head football coach Darrel Angleton.

"When I took over for Coach Bucher, I knew then that Marquette would be the only place I would want to serve as a head coach," said Angleton. "So for me, this is probably more of a retirement, which I have been considering lately. I'm not looking to go somewhere else."

"Realistically, football is ten months a year. So for five years, it has been nearly year-round work. None of us do this for the money. We do it because we love it and we care about the kids."

Angleton, a geological engineer by profession, added "I've been juggling running my own business during my time coaching, and I know that in the near future my time commitment to the business will increase. I know that Marquette needs someone who is totally committed year-round. It would not be fair to the program if I were not able to be totally committed."

"The school wishes to thank Coach Angleton for his time and efforts during the past five seasons. Our football program has a long and proud tradition. Marquette Catholic is committed to finding the right person to take the program to the next level for our current and future student-athletes," said Marquette Athletic Director Jack Holmes.

"The Athletic Department will begin a thorough search process to find the right person to build upon this already successful program and lead it into the future," Holmes said.

