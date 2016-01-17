Darius Smith breaks school mark, Byrd wins two events at Missouri Invite

Full Results

Darius Smith broke the school record in the 60 meters while freshman Nichyria Byrd won the triple jump and the long jump events for the Cougars at the Missouri Invite.

Smith ran the 60 meters in 6.79 seconds, breaking his own record from a season ago of 6.83. He placed third in the race. Smith also finished second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.22.

Byrd, in her second meet as a Cougar, placed first in two events and bettered her marks in both the long jump and triple jump. Her mark of 40 feet, 4.75 inches in the triple jump was a full eight inches better than the second place finisher. She marked a jump of 19 feet, 0.5 inches in her long jump victory.

"The team showed up ready for the meet today," said Interim Head Coach Scott Block.

On the men's side, Nick Matthews recorded a personal best in the weight throw with a mark of 53-6.5, which placed him fourth.

Derek Drew recorded a personal best of 22.74 in his fourth place finish in the 200 meter dash.

Matt O'Connor finished third in the 800 meters, also with a personal best of 1:56.71.

Keith Meyer recorded another personal best and top-three finish in the 3000 meters, finishing the race in 8:35.41 and in second place. Luke Padesky finished just behind Meyer in third place with a time of 8:42.68.

Julian Harvey finished in second place in the long jump with a mark of 24-1.5, just several inches behind his former teammate and SIUE record holder La'Derrick Ward, who was competing unattached.

On the women's side, several athletes followed up Byrd's performaces, including Aleasha Jones in the 400 meters. She ran a personal best of 59.38 to finish eighth.

Haley Miller and Allie Sweatt led the way in the distance events, with Miller setting a personal best in the mile (5:28.55) and Sweatt in the 3000 meters (10:59.66). Erin Kennedy placed fourth in the 3000 meters with a time of 10:40.33.

Claire Nolan and Megan Lauzon finished second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Nolan set a mark of 42-8.25 while Lauzon recorded a personal best of 42-7.

"The next step for improvement is learning from the meet today and adjusting accordingly going into next week's meet at Indiana," said Block.

SIUE competes at the Gladstein Invitational hosted by Indiana next Friday and Saturday.