MADISON COUNTY — Ann Badasch, Regent of the Dr. Silas Hamilton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, took part in a hands-on workshop focused on the proper cleaning of tombstones. The event was organized by the Ninian Edward Chapter and held recently at Vaughn Cemetery in Madison County, Illinois.

The workshop aimed to provide participants with practical knowledge and techniques to preserve historic gravestones respectfully and effectively. By engaging in this training, members of the DAR chapters hope to contribute to the maintenance and care of local historic sites.

