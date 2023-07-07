DANVILLE - Danville Post 210 scored four runs in the first and fourth innings, but did its major damage in the second, hitting Alton Post 126 for 10 runs in the second en route ta four inning 18-0 win over the Legionnaires in the opening game of the Danville Invitational tournament Friday morning.

The tournament features three teams from Illinois - Alton, Rock Island and Barrington - and three teams from Indiana - Terre Haute, Crawfordsville and Kokomo - in a round-robin format, in which each team plays three games, with the top four teams advancing to Sunday's semifinals. The two semifinal winners play for the championship Sunday afternoon.

The Legionnaires were held to only two hits, both by Hayden Garner and Logan Bogard and committed five errors in the field, while Danville had an 11-hit attack in scoring their 18 runs.

Garner started on the mound and went one inning, allowing six runs on four hits, walking one, while Caden Laslie threw a third of an inning, giving up seven runs, four earned, on three hits while walking three and Will Fraiser pitched the last 2.2 innings, allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits while getting the only strikeout on the day.

The Legionnaires play in the tournament's final two games in the round-robin stage on Saturday, playing against Rock Island at 4 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. against Crawfordsville. The semifinal games are set for 10 a.m. and 12 noon on Sunday, with the final starting at 2 p.m.

