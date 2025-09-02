JERSEYVILLE – After more than two decades, Jerseyville will soon have a new Chief of Police.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Danny Green as the next Chief of the Jerseyville Police Department.

Green, who currently serves as a sergeant within the department, will replace current Chief Brad Blackorby, who has been Jerseyville Police Chief since 2004. Green’s appointment officially takes effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

Mayor Kevin Stork said Blackorby informed him months ago of his plans to retire from the department. The mayor then formed a committee to find qualified candidates to be the city’s next Chief of Police.

After interviewing six internal candidates, all of which the mayor said were “absolutely amazing,” the committee unanimously selected Green to be the next Jerseyville Police Chief.

“We look forward to working with him,” Stork said of Green.

The mayor added that Green will be officially sworn in when Blackorby retires, which falls on the City Council meeting of Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

