Name: Daniel Blake Wilson II

Parents: Daniel Wilson, Darcy Wilson

Birth Weight: 8 pounds, 11 ounces

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: 11-13-2019

Time: 11:56 p.m.

Hospital: Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Grandparents: Mike and Myla Dixon, Alton. Sandi and Bill Grebe, Granite City. Dan and Velinda Wilson, Fairview Heights

Great Grandparents: Bill & Margie Levi, Jackson, SC. Dorothy Van Voorst, Sioux Center, IA.

