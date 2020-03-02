Daniel Blake Wilson II
Name: Daniel Blake Wilson II
Parents: Daniel Wilson, Darcy Wilson
Birth Weight: 8 pounds, 11 ounces
Birth Length: 20 inches
Date: 11-13-2019
Time: 11:56 p.m.
Hospital: Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Grandparents: Mike and Myla Dixon, Alton. Sandi and Bill Grebe, Granite City. Dan and Velinda Wilson, Fairview Heights
Great Grandparents: Bill & Margie Levi, Jackson, SC. Dorothy Van Voorst, Sioux Center, IA.
