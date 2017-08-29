Name: Dani California Nelson

Parents: Alexandria Racadio and James Nelson of Wood River

Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 4:39 PM

Date: August 23, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Mariah (16); Jaimee (15); Jesse (13); Rylee (5)

Grandparents: Ron Racadio, South Roxana; Wendy Werner, Wood River;

Donna Parker, Wood River

