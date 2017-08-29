Dani California Nelson
August 29, 2017 8:16 AM
Name: Dani California Nelson
Parents: Alexandria Racadio and James Nelson of Wood River
Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 4:39 PM
Date: August 23, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Mariah (16); Jaimee (15); Jesse (13); Rylee (5)
Grandparents: Ron Racadio, South Roxana; Wendy Werner, Wood River;
Donna Parker, Wood River
