ST. LOUIS - A major heatwave is beginning to look quite possible this week. Dangerous heat will occur from Tuesday through Thursday, potentially lasting through next weekend.

The temperatures will be in the mid-nineties with a heat index that could reach 110 degrees next week. The lows will struggle to drop below 80 overnight.

IDOT warns about pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

Here are safety tips to keep yourself safe during the heat:

Try to limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening, avoiding the hottest time of day.

If you must be outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and drink plenty of water.

Ensure the elderly, chronically ill, and the very young have access to air conditioning.

Never leave young children or pets in a vehicle; even a short time could be deadly.