ST. LOUIS - It has taken some time for the typical St. Louis area summer to hit, but this week it appears high heat indices are ahead.

Cooling stations and heat warnings have been issued for the area this week. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said a large area of high pressure over the center of the nation will bring dangerous heat to the region through the middle of the week.

The combination of high temperatures between 92-98 and high humidity will bring maximum heat index values between 100-105 through Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The National Weather Service issued the following hot weather tips:

Try to limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening, avoiding the hottest time of day. If you must be outdoors, wear light colored, loose-fitting clothing, and drink plenty of water.

Ensure the elderly, chronically ill, and the very young have access to air conditioning.

Never leave young children or pets in a vehicle; even a short time could be deadly.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms mainly this evening into the overnight hours across portions of northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. A few of these storms could be strong to locally severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats.

More like this: