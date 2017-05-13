GODFREY - On Friday, young tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary and hip hop dancers of all ages filled the Ann Whitney Olin Theater at Hathaway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College with plenty of talent.

DanceWorks, a recreational dance studio in Jerseyville, presented its annual dance recital, in two parts. First, at 6 p.m., half the students from the studio performed their dance routines for the their families. In the second half, the remaining students danced the night away to close out the recital.

Songs like "You Are My Sunshine," "Hot Honey Rag," "School's Out," "Here Comes the Sun," "Surfin' USA," "Soak Up The Sun" and much more served as the soundtrack to the evening, perfectly complimenting the recital's theme, titled "Chasing Fireflies: A Tribute to Summer."

DanceWorks is owned by Shannon Blackorby. She also serves as the primary director of the studio. She is assisted by her instructors Morgan Crane, Julia Egelhoff, Destiny Holder and Caitlyn Hunter.

In the event's program, it was noted that the show was dedicated in memory of Ava Ruyle. It also served as a way to honor the memory of Audrey Schildroth and Bryan Kirchner.

