EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Mackenzie Weisner has been dancing since she was two-years-old, and has earned many accolades in her dancing career, and is currently a member of the Edwardsville High dance team. Recently, Wesiner had the best solo score of 71 in the Illinois Dance Team Association Start the Beat competition, qualifying her for a berth in the state contest.

For her accomplishments with the Tigers' varsity dance team, Weisner has been named the school's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for November, 2020.

Weisner, who's coached by Chelsea Guemper and Danielle Lusicic, has been involved in dance for 16 years, and feels that dancing has helped her in many ways.

"I have been dancing for 16 years, since I was two-years-old)," Weisner said. "The best part about it is that no matter how bad of a day I am having, I don't have to think about that. I can throw all of the stress away, and just dance."

Weisner thanked her family for their support and encouragement, pushing her to be the best that she can be.

"I would like to thank my mother, Diane, my father, Daniel, and my two brothers, Zach and Jon, for constantly pushing me to do better, and be the best version of myself always," Weisner said.



Being involved with the dance team has helped Weisner in many ways, including meeting new people and making friends along the way.

"Throughout high school, I have met so many new people," Weisner said. "Freshman year, I didn't really have that many friends, but the dance team gave me the opportunity to meet so many amazing people."

Weisner is involved in many school clubs and activities as well. She carries a 3.8 grade-point average in school, and enjoys hot yoga and hanging out with her friends. She is also a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, the Spanish Honor Society, a member of the school's Student Council, and has also been a member of other school clubs.

Weisner is also interested in continuing dancing in college, but hasn't yet decided where she'll go to school at. She plans on majoring in physical therapy, which she decided on following her recovery from an elbow injury this past July. She's also interested in other forms of dance as well.

"Not only do I dance on the dance team, but I participate in studio dance, where I have learned many different types of dance, such as lyrical, jazz, hip hop, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc.," Weisner said.

