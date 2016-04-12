ALTON - Dan St. Peters, St. Peters Hardware & Rental of Alton joined colleagues from the equipment rental industry and American Rental Association (ARA) on Capitol Hill recently to meet their elected representatives and staff in the U.S. Senate and House on high priority issues affecting the equipment rental industry.

ARA’s annual legislative Caucus, held April 5 & 6th, in Washington, D.C. brought together more than 90 ARA members from 36 states for an intense and successful advocacy session. ARA members, comprised of rental business owners from throughout the United States, held meetings on Capitol Hill with their elected representatives and staff in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives about key industry issues including the repeal of the Health Insurance Tax.

The Caucus program included remarks from the Members of Congress, staff members and coalition partners of ARA, which provided attendees updates on these key issues prior to visiting Capitol Hill.

“These one-on-one sessions that ARA members have with their Senators and Representatives in Washington, D.C. are essential for our industry to communicate how public policy decisions impact business, employees and communities,” said Christine Wehrman, ARA CEO and executive vice president. “Each individual can have a tremendous input on future decisions of elected officials.”

St. Peters is an owner of St. Peters Hardware and Rental, Inc. of Alton and the Grand Rental Station of Edwardsville, an equipment rental business specializing in Construction, General Tool and Party & Event equipment rentals. St. Peters has two locations and employs over 25 staff.

About ARA

The American Rental Association (www.ARARental.org) is an international trade association for the owners of equipment rental businesses and the manufacturers and suppliers of construction/industrial, general tool and party/event rental equipment. ARA members, which include more than 9,300 rental businesses and nearly 1,000 manufacturers and suppliers, are located in every U.S. State, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, every Canadian Province and more than 30 countries worldwide. Founded in 1955, ARA is the source of information, advocacy, risk management, business development tools, education and training, networking, and marketplace opportunities for the equipment rental industry throughout the world. The equipment rental industry supports more than 365,000 jobs throughout the entire U.S. economy, and the industry’s revenue in the U.S. is over $38.5 billion annually.

