Our Love Story:

The Couple: Damone {Big Daddy) & Michelle (Bubbie) Wittman from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: August 8, 1987

Briefly Describe First Date: Does high school Band trip count?

Date Married: May 30, 1992

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Live music scene. Damone has been playing drums since age 13. Michelle has been watching him out in the music scene since he was 15 and still today and will be celebrating 30 years together on May 30. They also enjoy gardening together and time with their dog Lucy on Saturday’s getting pup cones and caramel Lattes at Shivers.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Do what you enjoy and don’t let others stand in your way. Forgive each other, support each other, and plan to grow old together!

