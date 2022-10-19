Dalton L. Yerkes
Hometown: Wood River
Years of Service: 2013-2021
KIA: No
Branch: Navy
Rank: Mineman Petty Officer 2nd Class
Medals/Honors Earned: Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3), Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service, National Defense Service Medal, Navy "E", Sea Service Deployment, Expert Marksman Rifle, Expert Marksman Pistol.
Submitted By: Terri Yerkes
