Name: Dallas Cain Montgomery Dunbar

Parents: Charlotte Bridgeman and Shawn Dunbar or Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 2:45 AM

Date: May 13, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: David Cain Montgomery Dunbar (19); Tommy Gegg (10);

Zoey Gegg (5)

Grandparents: Charles & Patricia Bridgeman; Byard Montgomery; Judith Wright

