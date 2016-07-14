ALTON - Dale L. Blachford, President and CEO of Liberty Bank in Alton, was honored as the 2016 Illinois Banker of the Year by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The award was presented during the IBA’s 125th Annual Conference held at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wis., on June 14.

This is the 14th year for the Illinois Banker of the Year award, which is the highest honor the Illinois Bankers Association can bestow on one of its members. It is presented annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry.

Blachford’s banking career spans 40 years. He has a long history of community involvement and achievement and has been very active with the IBA. Not only has he served two separate terms on the IBA Board, but he has also served on numerous committees, including the Membership Committee, Nominating Committee, Annual Conference Committee, Audit Committee and Bank Fraud Task Force.

He began his current position as President and CEO of Liberty Bank, headquartered in Alton, IL, in 2005. During that time he has lead the bank’s growth and commitment to the local communities it serves. His passion for community development has included serving with many local organizations including the River Bend Growth Association and Foundation, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Light Up Alton and Options Now.

The Illinois Bankers Association, the voice of Illinois’ banking industry, is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks that together employ well over 100,000 people in nearly 5,000 offices across the state.

