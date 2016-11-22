EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE junior goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo has received some national attention following the success of the men's soccer team.

Dal Santo made 11 combined saves in SIUE's two NCAA tournament upsets and has been named to the National Team of the Week by CollegeSoccerNews.com and also TopDrawerSoccer.com.

The Cougars have advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament after upending No. 13 Michigan State in the first round and No. 11 Butler in the second round. Both results came in penalty kicks.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois native made six saves against the Spartans before making a pair of stops in the shootout. He stopped five Butler shots and made the save against BU's Marco Charalambous to clinch the contest for the Cougars.

SIUE will meet No. 2 Wake Forest Sunday in a 4 p.m. CT game.