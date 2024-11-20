DUPO — The Roxana Lady Shells secured their spot in the championship game of the Dupo Cat Classic on Wednesday night, defeating crosstown rivals East Alton-Wood River Lady Oilers 55-31 in a decisive performance.

From the outset, Roxana established control of the game, leading 15-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Shells continued to build on their advantage, entering halftime with a significant 32-13 lead.

In the third quarter, they further extended their margin to 48-22. Although the Lady Oilers outscored Roxana 8-6 in the final quarter, it was not enough to close the gap.

Daisy Daugherty was a standout for the Lady Shells, leading the team with 18 points, while teammate Ava Cherry added 9 points. For the Lady Oilers, Lily Tretter led the scoring with 14 points, and Kaylynn Buttry contributed 8 points.

