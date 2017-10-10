ALTON - New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show at Marquette Catholic High School at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.

It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. All local players will be riding, so come out and see someone you know to try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It is a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you have never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball Show.

The fun-filled show is sponsored by Saints Peter and Paul School. All of the proceeds will be for the benefit of Saints Peter and Paul School.

Advance tickets may be purchased from members of the sponsoring organization or at (618) 550-2146. Tickets may also be available at the gate if there is space available.

