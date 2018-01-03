SPRINGFIELD - Bob Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools and Democratic candidate for governor, will release his state tax returns from tax years 2012 through 2016 on Thursday, Jan. 4 at news conferences in Chicago and Springfield.

This release is aimed at openness – the public is entitled to know the financial condition of people running for office – and to demonstrate that Daiber files a regular Illinois 1040, like working families throughout Illinois.

Furthermore, Daiber will discuss the need for a progressive income tax in Illinois, to counteract the state’s pile of regressive taxes, and he will specify what the progressive tax rates should be.

Members of the media are invited and urged to attend. The Chicago news conference will be on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bobdaiber2018/.

