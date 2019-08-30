EDWARDSVILLE - Bob Daiber, Democratic candidate for Madison County Chairman, received an early endorsement from the 12th Congressional C.O.P.E. AFL-CIO. “This endorsement was made because of Bob Daiber’s strong support for organized labor,” stated Glyn Ramage, President of the 12th Congressional C.O.P.E. which represents tens of thousands of workers.

The endorsement allows Daiber to participate in upcoming Labor Day parades and union celebrations. Only endorsed candidates are allowed to participate. Daiber said, “I am honored to receive this endorsement and I will continue my strong support for working men and women of this area.”

Daiber is a former union president of a local IEA teacher’s union and worked to bring about project labor agreements with school districts as Regional Superintendent of Schools in Madison County. “The strong support of organized labor will definitely help my campaign gain momentum,” Daiber stated.

