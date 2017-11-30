EDWARDSVILLE - Bob Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, officially filed his candidacy for governor on Thursday.

Daiber and his running mate Jonathan Todd filed over 9,500 signatures with the Illinois State Board of Elections. Daiber stated that they exceeded the required threshold of 5,000 signatures to ensure a spot on the March 20th Democrat primary ballot.

“Jonathan Todd and I would like to thank the volunteers across Illinois who have joined in this grassroots campaign to make our candidacy possible. The support has been incredible,” said Daiber.

Daiber is the only candidate outside of Cook County who has led and the first Democrat from Southern Illinois to file for governor in 20 years.