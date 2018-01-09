WOOD RIVER – Gov. Bruce Rauner used his amendatory veto power to re-write part of last year’s education funding reform legislation, thereby delaying its implementation until lawmakers can deal with the governor’s decision.

The following is the statement of Bob Daiber, a Democratic candidate for governor:

“School districts waited until Aug. 31 (2017) with uncertainty of funding. The governor’s action delays progress on implementing the new funding formula, for which all districts in Illinois are waiting.”

At issue is language that would prevent private schools not recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education from benefitting from a scholarship program contained in the legislation, under which taxpayers can give money for scholarships to private schools in exchange for a tax credit worth 75 percent of their donation.

“To award public funds to private schools not meeting ISBE recognition status is a move in the wrong direction for school funding reform,” Daiber said. “It lowers the standards by which we operate when you do that.”

Daiber, in his official capacity as regional superintendent of schools for Madison County, conducts the compliance visits for non-public school recognition status.

Daiber opposes the tax credit-for-scholarships program, and has promised to end it if he’s elected governor. “This provision was snuck into school funding legislation when lawmakers were in a must-pass bind. School funding was jeopardized. There were concerns about school districts being able to make payroll. If the scholarship tax credit program is examined on its own merits, it’s an economic and educational disaster,” he said.

