EDWARDSVILLE - The upcoming fundraiser for Bob Daiber that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th has been postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Dr. Daiber issued a statement regarding the safety of people being the top priority and wanted to remain on the side of being overcautious for the safety of others.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We care for the health and safety of others and we want to always put people first. Therefore we are postponing the fundraiser scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday, March 17th. We will reschedule in the very near future. We always want to be cautious and put the safety of others before the needs of our campaign,” said Daiber.

For any comments or questions please contact Kelly Tracy at 618.520.8919 or bob@daiberforchairman.com.

More like this: