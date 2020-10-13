EDWARDSVILLE - Citing his leadership in education and his dedicated service to the education of the youth of Madison County, the Illinois Education Association (IEA) has announced their endorsement of Bob Daiber for Madison County Board Chairman.

“Bob Daiber has been a recognized leader in public education for the past thirty years,” said Marcus Albrecht, Region 5 Director for IEA. “His commitment to teachers and students has been his main focus. I am confident that Bob will continue to be a strong supporter of public education as Madison County Board Chairman.”

“As a career educator, I am honored to receive IEA’s endorsement of my candidacy for Madison County Board Chairman,” said Bob Daiber. “Ensuring that the youth of our county and region receive a high-quality education has been my mission for more than thirty years.”

“As County Board Chairman, I am committed to working with and supporting our teachers and students to ensure that Madison County schools remain some of the best in Illinois,” continued Daiber. “A well-educated workforce is essential to Madison County’s future growth.”

Bob Daiber was an IEA member for 28 years, serving as President of the IEA local in the Triad School District for four years. He also served as a delegate to multiple IEA representative assemblies. Further, Bob enjoyed a strong working relationship with IEA as an administrator and Regional Superintendent of Schools.

Bob Daiber has been known throughout his career as an advocate for organized labor and has also received significant labor endorsements from the 12th District COPE AFL-CIO, Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council PAC, St. Louis/Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309, the United Steelworkers Local 1899 Executive Board, AFSCME, and Fire Fighters Locals 4531 in Troy-Maryville, 2625 in Collinsville, 1255 in Alton, and 253 in Granite City.

