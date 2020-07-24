EDWARDSVILLE - Following County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s failure to appear at the Alton YWCA community forum on Thursday evening, Bob Daiber (D) challenged Prenzler to commit to participate in a minimum of three community forums prior to the start of Vote by Mail and Early Voting.

“As candidates to lead Madison County, it is imperative that we face voters directly and answer their questions about our records and how we will conduct ourselves as County Board Chairman,” said Bob Daiber. “That’s why I am calling on Kurt Prenzler to commit to participate in a minimum of three community forums hosted by neutral, non-partisan organizations between August 1 and September 24.”

The Daiber campaign recommends that the two campaigns meet and agree on locations for these forums. Possible locations include, but are not limited to, Wilson Park in Granite City; Highland City Park in Highland; Woodland Park in Collinsville, and Tri Township Park in Troy. The campaign further recommends that the forums utilize the format implemented by the YWCA of Alton in which a moderator and residents asked candidates questions while residents were able to be safely spaced in their own lawn chairs throughout Haskell Park.

“The YWCA of Alton’s format proved that it is possible for candidates to appear before voters in a safe, socially distanced manner during this COVID-19 campaign season,” stated Daiber. “Utilizing an open space such as Haskell Park allowed voters to gain information directly from the candidates who had the courage to answer their questions.”

“The public should see and hear from the candidates they will be voting for this Fall,” continued Daiber.

“I look forward to hearing from Mr. Prenzler concerning his willingness to directly face the voters of Madison County, and I’m eager to again take questions from those voters,” said Daiber. “As County Board Chairman, I will take responsibility for my administration, and I will never hesitate to answer questions from my constituents.”