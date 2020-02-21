EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Board Chairman candidate Bob Daiber has requested the Madison County Board's Judiciary Committee launch an ethics investigation regarding allegations made by board member Phil Chapman.

Daiber said the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former Madison County employee, Kristen Poshard, has taken an unusual and expensive turn. Poshard is suing the County for its failure to protect her from Phil Chapman, a Republican County Board member, who is alleged to have made unwanted sexual advances and comments directed at Ms. Poshard.

Chapman is now suing Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme for illegally releasing documents and materials related to the investigation of Chapman’s conduct. Chapman alleges that Prenzler and Hulme had access to the confidential document, the Hackett Report, because of their positions and that they abused their power.

Daiber said, “If there are facts which support Mr. Chapman’s allegations against Prenzler and Hulme, then there are clear ethics violations which must be immediately reviewed.” Daiber further said, “If the investigation proves Chapman’s allegations are true, then disciplinary action must be considered.”

To state that County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Administrator Doug Hulme used people to leak county information on a regular basis is inappropriate and violates ethical standards by which public officials should adhere, Daiber said.

Daiber continued, “This is a very serious matter that should be addressed for the concern of the citizens of Madison County in the operation of county government. What is especially troubling is Chapman’s allegation that Prenzler and Hulme acted vindictively to try and force his resignation as an elected official. Personnel files and investigations are to be kept confidential to protect the accuser, the accused, and Madison County. Prenzler has taken a bad situation and made it much worse, especially for Madison County taxpayers.”

The Madison County Judiciary Committee has undertaken other ethics reviews in recent years. Daiber is calling upon the Judiciary Committee to put politics aside and get to the bottom of these troubling allegations regarding the conduct of Prenzler and Hulme.

