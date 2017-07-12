Dae’Lynn Marquis Jones
Name: Dae’Lynn Marquis Jones
Parents: Dana Garner and De’Mialo Jones of Alton
Birth weight: 5 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 12:17 PM
Date: July 6, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: De’Mialo Jones, Jr (7); De’Marion Jones (3)
Grandparents: Darlene Garner, Alton; Tyronda Jones, Alton; Gralan Alexander, Alton
Great Grandparents: Elizabeth Jones, Alton; Ruth Wiles, Carlinville
