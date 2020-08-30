EDWARDSVILLE - Grace Daech led a total of three Edwardsville golfers in the top ten with a second place two-over-par 74 as O'Fallon won the team title of the Edwardsville Challenge girls golf tournament Saturday afternoon at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

O'Fallon won the team championship with a score of 304, the Tigers placed second with a 329, Marquette Catholic came in third with a score of 341, Belleville East was fourth at 363, and Triad was fifth with a score of 370.

Daech finished three strokes behind individual winner Reagan Martin of the Panthers, who had a one-under-par 71. Marquette teammates Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain came in fourth and fifth respectively, with Piar shooting a 76, and Cain one shot behind at 77. The Tigers' Nicole Johnson and the Knights' Emma Hill tied for seventh with scores of 79, and Edwardsville's Caitlyn Dicks was 10th with a score of 82. Three other Panther golfers wound up in the top ten, with Maddie Vanderheyden third at 75, Chloe Davidson sixth with a 78, and Dylan Kirchoff ninth with an 80.

Outside of Daech, Johnson and Dicks, Riley Burns shot a 94 for the Tigers, while Morgan Landry had a 103 and Sydney Weedman fired a 108. Besides Piar and Cain, Clancy Maag carded a 93, Lilly Montague shot a 95, while Ava Bartosiak fired a 99 for the Explorers. And outside of the Knights' Hill, Anja Mills and Jessica Sager each shot a 95, Makenna Keith had a 101, Paige Hawkes carded a 104 and Ella Moore had a score of 110.

The Tigers, Panthers and Lancers will all play in the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament Tuesday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

