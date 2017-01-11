JERYSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is once again offering three very magical nights for dads and daughters to twist and shout this winter. The Daddy & Daughter Valentine Dance will be on Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.





Each night will be filled with special memories for the guests, which will include a buffet dinner catered by Brass Door, dessert, music by Beasley Entertainment, dancing and activities. The event is for girls 3 – 12 years old and their dads, stepdads, grandpas, uncles or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or fancy for this special event.

Bring your camera for snap shots at selfie-stations throughout the evening. This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person per night. For those dads that are blessed with multiple daughters between the age of 3-12, all are welcome for the per person fee. The event is open to both residents and non-residents. Space is limited each night!

Registration is required and must be completed by Thursday, February 9, 2017 or sooner if the event reaches maximum attendees!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

