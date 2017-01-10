EDWARDSVILLE - For fathers and daughters, Valentine's Day is always a special day. Fathers show their appreciation for their daughters with cards, candy and in Edwardsville, many attend the annual Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance.

The City of Edwardsville extended an invitation to fathers and daughters to put on their on their dancing shoes and step out together for a fun Valentine's event at this year's Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. The dance has been so popular an additional night has been added for the celebration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Katie Grable said a special time full of sweet memories awaits participants along with dancing, dinner, photo booth, and crafts. This year, participants will have two dates to choose from, Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday or Saturday, Feb. 11. Both nights will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m. and will take place in the events rooms at the Wildey Theatre.

“We are excited to offer this event for the families in our community and are happy to see the response we get each year," Grable said. "In the past, we’ve had to turn people away because we ran out of room and we don’t want anyone to have to miss out on these special memories. This year we have added another night in order to, hopefully, accommodate everyone who wants to participate.”

Registration is now taking place at the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department by going to the city’s website www.cityofedwardsville.com under the Park and Recreation Department section. All participants must be registered by January 25th. Cost is $15 per person. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “Daddy Daughter” on the envelope. To register or for more information, please call the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

More like this: