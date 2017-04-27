Dacota Renee’ Whitehead
April 27, 2017 11:41 AM
Name: Dacota Renee’ Whitehead
Parents: Katlynn Renee’ Hartman and Brenden Parker of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 7:20 AM
Date: April 22, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Robin Wilburn, Alton; Christopher King, Benld; Kim Hartman, Alton
Great Grandparents: Alvin Knight, Alton; Allen & Vicki Hartman, Deer Park, TX; Debbie King, Staunton