Name:  Dacota Renee’ Whitehead

Parents:  Katlynn Renee’ Hartman and Brenden Parker of Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  7:20 AM

Date:  April 22, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s      

Grandparents:  Robin Wilburn, Alton; Christopher King, Benld; Kim Hartman, Alton

Great Grandparents: Alvin Knight, Alton; Allen & Vicki Hartman, Deer Park, TX; Debbie King, Staunton

 

 