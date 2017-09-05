DACA and Dream Act press conference
September 5, 2017 1:53 PM
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today, September 5, to discuss their bipartisan DREAM Act, which would allow young immigrants who grew up in the United States to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship.
A live stream of the conference will be available on Youtube.
