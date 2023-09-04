GODFREY — On September 9 and 10, 2023, 1,100 cyclists will hit the road for Bike MS: Gateway Getaway to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Bike MS: Gateway Getaway invites companies, co-workers, neighbors, friends and family to team up for an extraordinary ride to make a difference in the lives of nearly 1 million people living with MS in the U.S.

Cyclists will ride up to 100 miles over 2 days, departing from Lewis and Clark Community College on September 9, 2023 and crossing the finish line at Lewis and Clark Community College on September 10, 2023.

This fully supported ride will feature traveling along the limestone bluffs on the Great River Road and winding through Lewis and Clark district communities, including Godfrey, Alton, Fosterburg, Bethalto, Elsah, Otterville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Dorsey, Worden, Holiday Shores, Moro, Woodburn, Bunker Hill, Shipman, Staunton, Benld, Wilsonville and more.

WHEN: September 9 and 10, 2023

WHERE: Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

ROUTE OPTIONS: Riders will tackle their choice of 25-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes both days

WHY BIKE MS: Each year, nearly 56,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with MS, one mile at a time.

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

FUNDRAISE: Email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org for resources

SPONSORS: Primal is the Premier National Sponsor, and Left Hand Brewing Company is the National Sponsor of Bike MS.

Bike MS Broadcast PSAs: Available for download here

FOLLOW: @bikems on Facebook; @bike_ms on Instagram; use #bikeMS

