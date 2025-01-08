ST. LOUIS, MO. – Cycle Showcase STL is back with the largest two-day motorcycle art event in St. Louis. Featuring rare and custom bikes from all over the world, this all-ages event takes place Saturday, February 8 from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday, February 9 from 11 am to 4 pm at the 18 Rails event space inside the City Foundry. Everyone from racers and long-distance touring riders to historical restoration buffs, hand-built motorcycle designers and motorcycle-inspired artists will be represented.

Cost to attend the showcase is $12.50 for adults which gives you a wristband for both days. Children ages 15 and under are free with paid adult. Tickets are only sold at the door.

Curator Randall Noldge said, “We have created an eclectic collection of moto-centric art and never-before-seen bikes. Expect to be dazzled at these two-wheeled works of art!”

In addition to the exhibit inside 18 Rails, guests can also take part in other motorcycle-themed events around the City Foundry, including special movies at Alamo Drafthouse.

Pucker up for the pups! That’s right, the popular Smooches for Pooches Doggie Kissing Booth will be set up once again. Embrace the puppy breath and help raise money for Dirk’s Fund, a non-profit, large breed dog rescue facility located in Pacific, MO.

To learn more about Cycle Showcase STL, visit www.cycleshowcasestl.com or follow them on social media @cycle.showcase

