MOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Pharmacy, Inc., a subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), and Schnucks announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for CVS Pharmacy and certain of its subsidiaries to acquire Schnuck Markets Inc.'s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses.

Schnucks operates a pharmacy at 2811 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, at 2712 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, and at and at 2222 Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville.

CVS Pharmacy said through this agreement, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer's pharmacies and will brand them as CVS Pharmacy. Additionally, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire the prescription files from 11 Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations.

This strategic relationship brings together one of the leading grocers in the Midwest region with CVS Pharmacy's innovative pharmacy services and clinical expertise to enhance the overall health care experience and continue to provide a convenient option for Schnucks customers. The relationship also provides CVS Health with a capital-efficient way to expand into key areas.

"We have great admiration for Schnucks and believe CVS Pharmacy can bring additional clinical services to its customers. One of CVS Health's strategic imperatives is to Be Local. By opening CVS Pharmacy locations within Schnucks stores, we're increasing access to high-quality care and meeting customers where they are. Schnucks is a best-in-class grocer and we're honored to partner with them to bring our best-in-class pharmacy capabilities to their customers," said Jon Roberts, executive vice president and chief operating officer, CVS Health.

In 2014, CVS Pharmacy became the first and only major retail pharmacy to remove tobacco from its shelves. Schnucks stores became tobacco-free as of January 1, 2020. Schnucks' decision to exit tobacco further aligns the company with CVS Health.

"As Schnucks continues to expand our emphasis on health and wellness, this collaboration with CVS is an opportunity for us to align with a company that has a similar focus," said Todd Schnuck, chairman and chief executive officer of Schnucks. "This partnership allows us to continue to provide quality pharmacy services to our customers in a manner they've come to expect, while supporting our mission to nourish people's lives. It also provides our pharmacy teammates an opportunity to further their careers with a premier retail pharmacy chain."

Article continues after sponsor message

To provide continuity for Schnucks pharmacy customers, CVS Pharmacy will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions, and will interview all Schnucks employees who apply. In-store changes will be rolled out over a period of several months after the completion of the transaction as CVS Pharmacy and Schnucks work to ensure the smoothest possible transition for all pharmacy patients.

Schnucks Specialty pharmacy patients will benefit from CVS Specialty's expertise in providing ongoing disease education, counseling and benefits verification, as well as coordination of care with multiple health care providers, comprehensive patient education and adherence management.

Following completion of the transaction, all Schnucks pharmacy customers will have access to CVS Pharmacy's leading pharmacy care programs, features of which include:

Opportunities for patients to manage their health with more ease and efficiency and gain access to programs that help them start and stay on their prescriptions while reducing overall health care costs. With the CVS Pharmacy app, patients can be notified when prescriptions are ready for pick-up and order refills digitally.

Simplification of medication management for patients with multiple prescriptions, through the utilization of the CVS Pharmacy ScriptPath Prescription Schedule, a tool that provides a complete picture of the patient's current CVS Pharmacy prescription information all in one place, including the name of each medication, when to take it, and how much medication to take in each dose.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at http://www.cvshealth.com

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs 13,500 teammates. According to Forbes' 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/schnuck-markets-inc-/.

More like this: