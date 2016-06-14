ALTON - Take a virtual boat ride on the Mississippi River at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16 with the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s live video tour broadcast on VisitAlton.com/Webisodes.

The 30-minute virtual tour, featuring Alton Marina Manager Karen Brncic as the guide, will include a ride on a 42-foot boat owned by Dave Wickenhauser.

“Having the opportunity to showcase what it’s like to travel the Mississippi River by boat is a sure crowd pleaser,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional CVB said. “Thanks to the support from Alton Marina and Karen Brncic we are able to let people experience this.”

The live virtual tour is the third in a series of seven virtual tours the Alton Regional CVB will host over the next three months. The tours are made possible by a partnership between the Alton Regional CVB, the Illinois Office of Tourism and Georama with its “Vicarious Experiences” product.

Viewers will also be able to interact with the on-air guide by asking questions and receiving real-time responses.

“With the partnership with the Illinois Office of Tourism, we see the virtual tour program as a powerful marketing tool which can reach potential visitors to the region that other media

Article continues after sponsor message

might miss,” Stawar noted. “This is really an exciting venture for us and we are looking forward to showcasing our region with these live webcasts.”

Anyone who misses the live webcast will be able to view the recorded tour on VisitAlton.com/webisodes and Facebook, Stawar noted. The tours are also available on www.EnjoyIllinois.com/Live.

Georama provides cutting-edge software which allows people to experience tourism destinations vicariously in real-time. A guide equipped with a wearable camera and Georama’s technology can live stream to views in a stable HD stream while moving freely around.

Future live webcasts include: the Great Rivers Festival on Saturday, June 18; Haunted America Conference on June 24; the Grafton Riverside Flea Market on Saturday, June 25, and the Alton Food Truck Festival, Saturday, Aug. 27.

For more information, please contact the Alton Regional CVB at 1-800-258-6645.

The Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau is the destination marketing organization serving northern Madison, Jersey and Calhoun Counties. The bureau is

dedicated to educating visitors about the great things the region has to offer by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels. The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau is certified by the Illinois Bureau of Tourism. It is also nationally accredited through the Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI).

More like this: