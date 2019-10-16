WOOD RIVER - Family owned and operated B&W Heating and Cooling offers a wide array of home heating services all across the Metro East area. The business also marks its 70th anniversary.

“B&W is here to give you peace of mind. We are dedicated to giving our clients the best possible service from start to finish. We take pride in our work and enjoy our customer relationship,” said Mark Eberhart, owner.

B&W Heating & Cooling, Inc. opened in 1949 as a family-owned and operated business. Wesley Eberhart was the original opener alongside his cousin Bill. And that is how they came up with the name B&W, naming it after themselves, Bill and Wesley. Shortly after the business opened Bill left but Wesley continued on keeping the name. Mark Eberhart, Wesley's son, purchased the business from his parents in 1996 and has been running the business ever since. Mark and his wife, Elaine, own and manage the business. They have an office staff that helps with the everyday business but both of them are very involved in their business. Their sons, Joshua and Joel have worked at the family business, as have their daughters Emma and Kathryn.

“We have an incredible team of technicians and staff. They are flexible, willing to change, and all have a great desire to serve our customers. We have doubled our gross revenues over the last 20 years with only a 20 percent addition in staffing. This has allowed us to be extremely competitive and offer services at a lower cost,” said Eberhart.

B&W prides themselves in their continually upgraded technology and equipment. They have utilized advanced diagnostic technician tools, HVAS apps, texting for customers, and many other systems that keep the business up to date. They even have a person answering their phone 24 hours a day, so they are always there for their customers.

“We have been in business for 70 years and made a smooth transition from first to second. The average age of an S&P 500 company is under 20 years old, down from 60 years in the 1950’s, according to Credit Sussie. The Wall Street firm says the trend is accelerating and blames the disruption on technology. Overall, about two out of every three businesses with employees will last two years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About half will last five years. We take great pride in that we have been serving our community for 70 years,” said Eberhart about beating the odds and creating a successful and lasting business.

B&W Heating and Cooling Inc offers many services including air-conditioner repair, maintenance programs, equipment sales and installation, air-duct cleaning, heating equipment repair and more. They serve customers throughout the Metro East. You can contact B&W at (618) 254-0645, their office is located at 398 Edwardsville Road, Wood River, Illinois 62095. You can also check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bwheatcool/

