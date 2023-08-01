GODFREY - Area resident Meghan Cunningham recently competed in the Ms. Health and Fitness nationwide competition. She excelled in the competition and said she may also enter again next year.

Cunningham is a graphic artist and a Webster University at St. Louis graduate. She also attended Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville for a year, and also works as a bartender at Bakers and Hale in Godfrey.

She said she had to send in eight photos and some questions as part of the entry. The female bodybuilder consistently works out at Pride Fitness in Wood River by the Pump House. She said she always enjoys her workouts.

"I try to go three times a week," she said. "I run a circuit at least two times a week and sometimes three times."

Cunningham once completed a half marathon and overall is very athletic. She was also once a soccer player and a volleyball player. She plans to continue with her fitness approach moving forward and works hard on her diet.

She has been an inspiration for others with her participation in the Ms. Health and Fitness competition and hopes to possibly do it again in the future.

"I always try to stay active and learn things from something new," she said. "I might try it again."

