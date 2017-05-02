EDWARDSVILLE - Connor Cunningham’s memory will not be forgotten by Edwardsville tennis members thanks to a new bench that was recently commemorated on the EHS tennis courts.

Several Edwardsville dignitaries and the Cunningham family were on hand for the event recently.

Connor died tragically in an accident on Oct. 18, 2014, while attending school at Truman State University. He was 19.

EHS boys and girls head tennis coach Dave Lipe described Cunningham as “an energetic, charismatic bright guy.”

“Connor never met a stranger,” Coach Lipe said. “We all miss him and no one misses him more than his family.

“We are happy to have an enduring memory for Connor with this bench. This will be on our tennis courts forever. We are all happy to remember Connor on this special day.”

Connor’s father, John, thanked those for coming and those who made the bench event a reality.

“Our family would just like to say thank you to honoring our son in a special way,” he said. “I want to give a special thank you to Coach Lipe, Dr. Cramsey, Mr. Bevis, Mr. McNamara, the administration and staff at Edwardsville for making this possible.

“We are especially thankful that Connor is not only remembered by the people here, but his friends, classmates, administrators, teachers and strangers he touched. He touched a lot of people in his short life and we are very honored to have this bench presented in his memory.”

John Cunningham closed by saying: “We know we are blessed with a wonderful family and great friends. We are surrounded by people who constantly remind us of how Connor was such a very special person.”

