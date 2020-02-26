Listen to the story

ROXANA - The consumer watchdog group Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and state Representative Monica Bristow will host a clinic to help Roxana residents potentially save hundreds of dollars a year on their utility bills.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their gas, electric and phone bills for free, one-on-one consultations with CUB’s experts.

CUB’s utility bill clinic is: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 Roxana Public Library 200 N. Central Avenue, Roxana, IL 62084 Co-hosted by state Representative Monica Bristow

